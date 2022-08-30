Levison smashes 168 for Ashington 2nds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Levison.

Levison’s almost run a ball knock of 168 included 26 fours and four sixes and he shared partnerships of 75 with Michael Thewlis; 163 with youngster Sam Alderson (65) and 129 with Matty Potts (41 not out) as the home side amassed 367-2 from their 50 overs.

Middle order batsman Matthew Tudball top scored for the visitors with 25 and opener Liam Irwin scored 24 as the Hartlepool based side were bowled out for 96 from the first ball of the 26th over.

Alex Storey took 5-15 with two wickets for George Collins and one for Cam Walker as the home side won by a crushing 271 runs.

Ashington’s stand-in skipper Bob Rutherford said: “What can I say other than Michael Levison was absolutely fantastic and was the star of the show. Michael Thewlis scored 24 but was also excellent after he got off to a good start. Sam Alderson batted really well - he’s going to be such a good player – and Matty Potts quickened the run rate up in the last ten overs.”

He continued: “Alex Storey bowled very well for us and got five wickets whilst Freddie Whitworth and George Collins opened the bowling and did really well.”