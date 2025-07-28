Jubilant scenes as Ashington beat South Northumberland to maintain unbeaten run

Jack McCarthy celebrates his century. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Ashington celebrated as if they had won the North-East Premier League title – and it just goes to show the marked improvement the Mighty Acorns have made over the past two months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only a few weeks ago they were struggling and lying second from bottom of the table.

On Saturday night they climbed to fourth from top after an exciting win in the dying embers of the game against South Northumberland at Langwell Crescent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Wansbeck outfit will not get carried away as the division remains tight but stretching their unbeaten sequence to six games is testimony to how they have run into a rich vein of form.

For umpteen years, South Northumberland have been a dominant force in the top division of North-East cricket. They still are – hence the magnitude of Ashington’s victory, which was thoroughly deserved.

The Langwell Crescent side are certainly oozing with confidence and, after losing the toss and being asked to take first strike on a belter of a track, Jack McCarthy was the shining star in the two-hour session before lunch.

From ball one, the in-form McCarthy – who had smashed a century in Ashington’s previous home clash against Hetton Lyons – played some powerful shots all around the wicket as he led the charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The right-handed batter also faced a pre-lunch dilemma. From the fifth delivery of the final over, he took his score onto 98 with a glorious on-drive for four. He then clipped a single which left him agonisingly one run short of a ton going into the half-hour break.

However, two balls after the resumption, McCarthy nudged one off his legs and with back-up from Avishka Perera, completed the single which took him to the magic three figures from only 86 deliveries.

The 25-year-old had been the driving force as his side went into lunch on 165-1. In partnership with Alexander Charnley, the pair put on 99 for the opening wicket when Charnley moved across his stumps and was leg before wicket to Oli McGee.

Perera played a supporting role until McCarthy departed in the 36th over, also falling lbw as he attempted a reverse sweep. He hit 124 from 102 balls and his innings included 17 fours and three sixes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 200-2, the platform had been set and with contributions from Perera (61), Cam Nichols (20) and a 46-ball knock of 51 from Sean McCafferty, Ashington declared in the 51st over on 306-5.

In the third over of the reply, Alex Nice made the breakthrough having Solomon Bell caught at mid-wicket by Charlie Harmison with the score on 12, but Ashington had to wait patiently as Sam Ewart and David Edwards effortlessly chipped away at the target.

Then the home side got a double boost. Shortly after reaching his 50, Ewart was brilliantly caught in the deep by Perera and a couple of balls before the tea interval, Edwards edged behind and was caught by wicketkeeper McCarthy off the ever-reliable Ian Sharkey for 45.

However, it was another double strike by the ageless James Harmison which tilted the balance in Ashington’s favour, the right-arm spinner having skipper Chris Hewison caught at mid-off by McCafferty for 41 then bowling Simon Birtwisle for 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the required run rate continued to rise, Charlie Harmison bowled Will Alexander at 189-6.

McGee was pouched low down by McCafferty before a dramatic crescendo to a brilliant game of cricket unfolded which featured Dan Gardiner.

After Ashington’s earlier declaration, the visitors could face 59 overs and after Gardiner had James Lunn caught behind, the pace bowler then had Gavin Paton well caught by Nichols at point from the first ball of the 58th with the Gosforth side on 236-9.

Four deliveries later, last man Jonny Wightman edged Gardiner behind to McCarthy which not only sealed a maximum points victory for the Langwell Crescent side but also sparked scenes of jubilation.