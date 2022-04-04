Inclusive cricket now available for young in Northumberland

Inclusive cricket courses have now been introduced in Northumberland.

Super 1s is a national Lord’s Taverners programme that gives young people living with a disability the chance to play regular, competitive cricket and provides participants with the chance to interact with their peers and enjoy the benefits of sport.

But the programme is about more than just playing cricket, it improves physical and mental well-being, gives a sense of belonging and allows participants to make friends and gain skills for life such as confidence and independence.

There are currently two Super 1s hubs young people with disabilities can attend in Northumberland. Blyth Sports Centre is the venue for cricket sessions every Monday from 6pm-7pm and Wentworth Leisure Centre in Hexham is the Tuesday evening hub which takes place from 5pm-6pm. Plans are also in place to introduce a hub in Newcastle.

A game-changing £2m partnership between the ECB and Lord’s Taverners launched in April 2021, and is making the life-changing disability cricket programme accessible in every county in England and Wales by the end of 2024.

The partnership will see increased participation in Lord’s Taverners disability cricket programmes, Super 1s and Table Cricket, inspire social change and empower tens of thousands more disabled young people to fulfil their potential and build life skills through the sport.

Northumberland Disability Development Officer, Sam Biggs, who delivers the weekly Super 1s sessions in the county said: “It’s important that cricket is a game for all and the introduction of a programme like Super 1s ensures that we’re on the right track to making the game as inclusive as possible. I’ve seen the impact Super 1s has had already both here in Northumberland but elsewhere in the country too.”

Both Northumberland Super 1s hubs are open to any and all young people aged 12-25 living with a disability.