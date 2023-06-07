Cramlington cricket teams have had a hat-trick of wins. Picture: Jake Oakley

Cramlington played Merz and McLellan on Tuesday (June 6), restricting them to 105 in 14 overs.

William Asher with 20, and the not out pair of Billy Pulman, 30, and Vihanga Fernando, 47, saw Cramlington reach their target in 9.3 overs.

The win rounded off a successful few days for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pulman also scored well on Saturday, reaching 39 as the firsts beat Stocksfield seconds by 20 runs.

Also in the runs were Asher, 81, and Harry McCabe, 26.

In reply, Stocksfield reached 184 in their 50 overs, Brad Skirpan ending with figures of 5-24.

Not to be outdone, the seconds beat Ulgham Village by 127 runs, Michael Sewell hitting 128 not out.

Chasing 268 to win, Ulgham were bowled out for 140, Stephen Parker proving to be Cramlington’s most economical bowler with 4-14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blyth first XI ended their losing streak on Saturday, bowling Morpeth seconds out for 111.

Put in to bat, Blyth reached 230-6 in 50 overs, with Andy Kemp top-scoring on 55 not out, a knock that included six fours and two sixes.

Also not out was Harry Clark, on 31.

Jonathan Scope and Alfie Clark reached 34 and 30 respectively.

Harry Clark proved to be a thorn in Morpeth’s side in the field as well, taking the first two wickets to leave Morpeth 25-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Black and Surj Singh then did the main damage with the ball, skittling Morpeth in 25.5 overs to seal the victory.

Black ended with figures of 4-19, Singh 3-20.

The second XI were the wrong end of a similar score, going down by 161 runs to Monkseaton firsts.

Electing to field first, their opponents reached 316-3 in 40 overs.

Jordan Talbot ended the innings unbeaten on 128 for Monkseaton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a tough time in the field, Blyth didn’t find it any easier when batting.

James Morton was the first to depart on 20, followed by Josh Swinburn, who scored 30, before Barry Cliffe was bowled by Dave Laybourne to leave the seconds 76-3.