Harris nets a double as Berwick beat East Stirlingshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Berwick Rangers v East Stirlingshire at Shielfield. Picture by Ian Runciman.

Two first half goals from Alex Harris put Rangers in the driving seat with Jamie Stevenson adding a third in the second half.

Harris opened the scoring in the 40th minute when a long free kick was knocked down in front of him.

And two minutes later he doubled their advantage with another good finish.

There weren’t too many chances in the second half, but Stev3nson curled in a third from 20 yards after the ball was back-heeled into his path.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The win puts Berwick tenth in the table on nine points from six games.

On Saturday (August 20) they are away to Stoneyburn in the East of Scotland Cup.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers lost 5-1 at home to Whitburn in Division 2. On Saturday they are home to Dunbar United in the Challenge Cup.

The Border Amateur League kicked off their competitive season and newly promoted Tweedmouth Amateurs started life in the A Division with a tough home fixture against last season’s runners-up Langlee Amateurs. They gave a good account of themselves but it was the visitors who took the spoils with a 3-2 victory, the Berwick side’s goals coming from Matty Tait and Jack Sprott.

In the C Division, a young Berwick Colts started with an impressive 3-1 away win over Kelso Thistle. In very hot conditions, their goals were scored by Liam Muckle, Jack Barrett and Jack Douglas.

The Colts have started the season without a regular goalkeeper and are now looking for a new addition to their squad.

Highfields United were due to play Jed Legion away, but the game was postponed because of a shortage of referees.

Fixtures for local sides in the BAL for Saturday are:

Stow v Tweedmouth Ams; Berwick Colts v Jed Legion; St Boswells v Highfields United.

In the Northern Alliance League, North Sunderland were home to Heaton Stannington A in Division 2, going down to a 5-2 defeat. Their goalscorers were Kyle Jeffrey and Tom Allan.