Games abandoned as rain stops play in cricket

Action from the game between Wooler and Bomarsund 2nds in Division 6 North, which was eventually abandoned due to rain.

In Division 1, Ponteland 1sts won by seven wickets away to Percy Main 1sts. Percy were 140 all out with Pont 143-3 in reply.

Tillside 1sts lost by seven wickets away to Newcastle City 1sts, who are the only team with three wins out of three so far. Tillside were 136 all out with Jackie Burkett on 77, whilst Newcastle made 139-9.

The games between Morpeth 1sts and Stocksfield 1sts, and Consett 1sts v Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts were both abandoned.

In Division 2, Berwick 1sts managed to scrape a draw in a rain-hit home match against Ryton 1sts, play eventually being halted at 8pm after a length delay mid-innings.

Alnwick1sts game at Bates Cottages 1sts was abandoned with the visitors on 162-4 in response to the home side’s innings of 229-6.

Ashington Rughy 1sts’ local derby away to Bedlington 1sts was also hit by the weather.

Meanwhile, Blagdon Park 1sts (138-8) lost by six wickets at home to Blue Flames 1sts who were 139-4.

In Division 3, Blyth 1sts lost by nine wickets at home to Allendale 1sts. Blyth were 122 all out with the visitors 128 without loss.

All other games in the Division, including Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds v Cramlington and Warkworth 1sts v Newcastle City 2nds were hit by the rain.

In Division 4, Morpeth 2nds (120-1) won by nine wickets away to Whickham 2nds, who were 119 all out.

In Division 5 North, Berwick 2nds (81-9) won by one wicket away to Cramlington 2nds (77 all out).

Ulgham 1sts (124-3) won by seven wickets away to Embleton, who were all out for 118.

Tillside 2nds (196-7) won by 38 runs at home to Blagdon Park 2nds, who were 158-7.

In Division 6 North, Alnwick 2nds made it three wins out of three with a four wicket home win over Warkworth 2nds. Alnwick were 182-6 after Warkworth had made 179.

Wooler’s home game against Bomarsund 2nds was abandoned two overs into the visitors’ innings after the Glendale side had posted 139.