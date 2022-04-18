Frustration as ‘rusty’ Ashington lose opening game to Seaham

Ashington CC.

The Mighty Acorns did well to put the hosts out for 128 in 47 overs but they were held up by middle order batsman Tom Nicholson who struck two fours and three sixes in 41.

Ian Sharkey captured 3-26; James Harmison chipped in with 2-24 and youngster Cameron Nichols – making his first appearance for the Langwell Crescent club - took 1-37 whilst off break bowler Ahmadzai took 2-23.

Ashington made a poor start as they lost skipper Sean McCafferty early. However, they recovered and were 88-4 when Ahmadzai was stumped by Nicholson off John Sample for 51, an innings which included four fours and two sixes from 62 balls.

It was a turning point and although James Harmison and Ian Sharkey added 21 for the last wicket, the former was last man out for 17 when he fell lbw to Dale Shaw with the score on 116.

For Seaham Park, Anthony Watson took 6-34.

Afterwards skipper Sean McCafferty said: “It was a bad start.

"The wicket was a bit wet so when I won the toss I put them (Seaham Park) into bat.

"They probably got 20 runs more than they should have with Tom Nicholson coming in, batting well and smacking 41 but I still backed us to chase down 128.

" However, we lost wickets at the wrong time just as partnerships were starting to get going but for the first game of the season there’s plenty of time to put things right.”

He continued: “There were lots of plusses.

"For his first game, Younas (Ahmadzai) was brilliant bowling and batting very well. I thought the spinners - James Harmison and Cameron Nichols – did well too.

"Overall, we were very rusty and it was a poor batting display. We haven’t had much of a chance to practice on a grass wicket and that showed today.

"It’s a lot different batting on artificial pitches or indoor nets and hopefully we’ll be able to work outdoors this week.”