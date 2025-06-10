Former Ashington 1st XI skipper gives his thoughts on rain-affected match against Castle Eden

Cam Nichols hit 58 in the Banks T20 clash at Gosforth. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Ashington’s league clash against Castle Eden fell foul of the weather at Parklands on Saturday – and afterwards former skipper Sean McCafferty said it was a difficult game to play in.

The contest began on time but after initially surviving after an interruption for rain at 1pm, the game was eventually abandoned at 3.30pm following a torrential downpour with the hosts on 104-3.

McCafferty said: “It’s hard when you know rain is around. The game becomes difficult in the way that both teams know it’s inevitable that rain is going to come and the match is not going to get finished, so you just try to get the most out of the overs you play.

“I thought we were good and there were positive signs from us today. Alex Nice and Matty Collins bowled really well at the start and were a bit unlucky, then James (Harmison) was good as was Cam (Nichols) and Charlie (Harmison) – it was nice to see Charlie back in action.”

He continued: “To be called off was obviously disappointing because it would have been refreshing if we had been able to pick up a win and get back on track.

“We have a couple of hard fixtures coming up as we try to kick start our season again, so we look to move on to next week at home to Chester-le-Street.”

When James Harmison bowled John Spellman just before the rain returned for a second time, which forced the match to be abandoned, the wicket secured Ashington an extra point and McCafferty added: “The third wicket by James got us a bonus point and the way things stand with our position in the league table, every point counts.

“There were positive signs, and we need to take them into next week.”

Meanwhile McCafferty said that despite a narrow defeat against South Northumberland in their first team Banks T20 clash at Gosforth the previous evening, the performance had given the Wansbeck outfit a much-needed boost.

Ashington lost the game by nine runs and McCafferty said: “We ran them close. They got 167 – which was a decent total – but it was a good wicket and a few of our batters got in.”

Jack Jessop hit 34 and McCafferty blazed 28 before Nichols smashed a 30-ball knock of 58 which included six massive sixes.

“Looking back, both Cam and I got out one over too early – we could have done with us continuing,” he added.

“Cam was excellent – some of the striking from him was brilliant. He was caught in the deep and if he had batted until the end, I think we would have won – but we were only in that position because he played so well.”

He went on: “To be honest, I think the game at South Northumberland was a nice little lead-up into today’s clash at Castle Eden. Even though we lost, we looked more of a team with a bit of confidence and there were a lot of positive signs.

“We are not hiding from the fact that we have been poor – it is only us who can put it right and everyone is training hard. Hopefully we can put a win on the board as soon as possible.”