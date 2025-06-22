Fifties for two Alnmouth stars in cricket win

Ed Brunton and Peter Smith both struck unbeaten half centuries as Alnmouth & Lesbury moved back up to fourth in the NTCL with a storming nine-wicket win over Blaydon.

Brunton was 58 not out with nine fours during his hour and ten minutes at the crease as Alnmouth raced to total, with knocking eight fours and two sixes to bring up his 52.

Wicket keeper Laurie Robson went for 18 when he was caught by Liam Clarke off Gary Stewart – but he himself had taken two catches behind and produced a stumping as Chalana De Silva decimated the Blaydon order.

Alnmouth’s spin king was in top form ahead of this weekend’s big derby clash at leaders Morpeth as he took 7/34 with team-mates Brian Brooks also returning impressive figures of 3/13.

Alnmouth moved back up the League table thanks to the points

De Silva trapped Sam William Henderson lbw on 24 to make the breakthrough in the 13th over and Clarke followed him back to the pavilion shortly after as he edged a De Silva delivery to Robson.

He then turned one in at Lee Whitfield and flipped off his bails for 2.

When De Silva span another into Daniel Hutton’s pads he was walking for 5 and the visitors were in trouble.

Joe Butterwell was caught behind after nicking a De Silva turner, then Brooks got Charlie Wake plumb for a duck.

Skipper Joseph Reynolds had made a stand with a top score of 35 in almost an hour on strike before De Silva span one into his legs and he was gone, leaving just the tail order to follow.

Mark Cawthorne was caught and bowled by the Sri Lankan pro, Brooks stumped Stewart from Brooks and Jake Henderson, who proved tough to dislodge with a quick 26 from 22 balls in a final stand, was caught by Jonathon Ridley from Brooks’ delivery to leave the visitors on 130 all out by the 38th over.

Alnmouth put on 131/1 by the 17th over to claim the 30 points that took them to within 90 points off Morpeth, having had one game abandoned and one cancelled that has hit the tally.

The side also advanced into round three of the Thomas Wilson League Cup with a 26-run success over Bedlington. Alnmouth were all out for 136 with three balls to go then restricted the visitors to 110/9 with Nick Denton taking four wickets – and De Silva another three.