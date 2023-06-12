News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Famous faces to take part in charity cricket match at Bamburgh Castle

The stage is set for a fantastic day of cricket with the wondrous backdrop of Bamburgh Castle.
By Janet Bew
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Bamburgh Castle cricket ground will host a charity game featuring several sports stars. Picture: Northumberland Cricket BoardBamburgh Castle cricket ground will host a charity game featuring several sports stars. Picture: Northumberland Cricket Board
Bamburgh Castle cricket ground will host a charity game featuring several sports stars. Picture: Northumberland Cricket Board

The Lord’s Taverners will face Wooden Spoon in a charity game on Wednesday (June 14) starting at 11am, with funds being raised to support the work of the two great charities in the area.

Star names including former England Rugby players Rob Andrew and Tim Stimpson, England cricketer Phil Mustard, Marcus North of Australia and England Disability player Iain Nairn will play alongside former Welsh international and Sunderland player Danny Collins, actor Gordon Kennedy and local cricketers.

Tom White from Sky Sports will provide the commentary.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pavilion will be open throughout the day for tea, coffee, cakes and alcohol.

Entry to the game is free.

Wooden Spoon is the children’s charity of rugby and funds life-changing projects across the UK and Ireland.

Lord’s Taverners is the UK’s leading youth cricket and disability sport charity.

Related topics:Bamburgh CastleEngland