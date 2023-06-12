Bamburgh Castle cricket ground will host a charity game featuring several sports stars. Picture: Northumberland Cricket Board

The Lord’s Taverners will face Wooden Spoon in a charity game on Wednesday (June 14) starting at 11am, with funds being raised to support the work of the two great charities in the area.

Star names including former England Rugby players Rob Andrew and Tim Stimpson, England cricketer Phil Mustard, Marcus North of Australia and England Disability player Iain Nairn will play alongside former Welsh international and Sunderland player Danny Collins, actor Gordon Kennedy and local cricketers.

Tom White from Sky Sports will provide the commentary.

The pavilion will be open throughout the day for tea, coffee, cakes and alcohol.

Entry to the game is free.

Wooden Spoon is the children’s charity of rugby and funds life-changing projects across the UK and Ireland.