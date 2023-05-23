Berwick's batting let them down in the defeat against Cowgate.

The first team were away at Cowgate Sports while the seconds played Bedlington seconds.

Looking for a second successive win, having won their previous game against Seaton Burn, this time out the firsts slumped to 84 all out against Cowgate.

Cowgate won the toss and decided to bat first, and were soon at 96-5, Jordan Woodcock dismissing Bala Vignesh Subramanian with a run out, while Stephen Thompson bowled Ijaz Khan, Usman Maroof, Umer Khattab and Jaswinder Singh.

Shaz Awan then added 29, Richard Crawford 10 and Shehzad Ahmed 13 as Cowgate were bowled out for 159, Stephen Thompson ending with figures of 4-56, James Thompson 2-27 and Elliott Keenan 2-11.

In reply, Michael Beveridge was bowled without scoring and the second man out, Aaron Hart, scored three runs.

Berwick’s top scorer was Stephen Thompson, with 18, James Thompson got 15, David Currie 14 and James Newton 10, as they fell to a 75-run defeat.

The seconds also struggled to score, managing 107 all out against Bedlington.

They put the visitors in to bat only to see them reach 174 in their 40 overs.

There were some big hits, Matthew Bartlett and Cole Moscrop both scoring 43, Moscrop’s innings included seven fours and a six, while Bartlett hit five fours, Ian Anderson four and Sam Taylor three.

Liam Thompson made good inroads into the total needed for victory, scoring 64, however the only other batter to reach double figures was Sam Cadman, with 18.