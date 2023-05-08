Ashington Cricket Club are finding life in the premier division hard

However, despite going down in a rain affected contest by the Duckworth/Lewis system against Chester le Street at Ropery Lane on Saturday (May 6), the Mighty Acorns should take heart and be boosted by a competitive and encouraging performance when they go into this weekend’s home clash against Newcastle.

Ashington skipper Sean McCafferty won the toss and put the home side into bat – and also donned the gloves with regular wicketkeeper Jack McCarthy unavailable.

But despite good opening spells by Mitchell Killeen and new professional Jeremiah Louis, things did not go according to plan as openers John Coxon and Jacob McCann built a solid foundation.

The pair upped the tempo and were locked in a partnership of 150 before a gallant effort by the Wansbeck side saw them fight back and claim four wickets inside a few overs.

The breakthrough eventually came in the 34th over when Louis struck twice in the same over to remove both McCann (caught behind by McCafferty for 85) and Coxon (lbw for 49).

Similarly, Cam Nichols grabbed two wickets in the 38th over having Andrew Smith caught at point by Ian Sharkey, then clean bowling Robbie Dawson for 0.

But from 167-4, Ross Whitfield junior and Quentin Hughes took their side through the 200 mark before rain curtailed their innings and they finished on 207-4 after 46 overs.

In reply, Scott Pearcey was caught spectacularly by a one-handed catch in the fifth over by Amaan UlHaq at 12-1, but a stand of 55 developed between Jack Jessop and Ian Sharkey.

The latter struck a glorious cover drive as the pair upped the scoring rate but in the 19th over, Sharkey top edged a delivery from Stanley McAlindon and was caught by wicketkeeper McCann.

Jessop completed his half century with a single in the 25th over.

With rain looming, Ashington were behind the rate in the Duckworth/Lewis system and after drinks, Jessop tried to force UlHaq through the off side and was bowled for 51.