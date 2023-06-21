News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Double delight for Alnwick Cricket Club but century knock not enough for Alnmouth and Lesbury

Alnwick Cricket Club had a winning weekend while a century-plus knock by an Alnmouth and Lesbury’s Eknath Kerkar couldn’t prevent his team slipping to defeat.
By Janet Bew
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:40 BST- 2 min read
Alnwick firsts celebrate another wicket in their win against Warkworth. Picture: Michael CookAlnwick firsts celebrate another wicket in their win against Warkworth. Picture: Michael Cook
Alnwick firsts celebrate another wicket in their win against Warkworth. Picture: Michael Cook

Alnwick firsts’ winning streak continued as they won convincingly against Warkworth, with the seconds grabbing their second win in a row away at Ulgham.

Dave Wright played for the first XI for the first time this season and chipped in with two wickets after Alnwick skipper James Crooks won the toss and decided to put Warkworth in to bat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Warkworth were bowled out for 134 in 35.3 overs, with the other wickets falling to Gareth Bateman 3-30, Matthew Straker 2-32, Max Harrison 1-32 and James Harrison seeing off the last two batters for no runs.

Most Popular

The Alnwick batters set to work amassing the necessary runs, Cody Brogden ending the firsts’ innings with a six as he ended on 79 not out.

Also with him as Alnwick reached 138 for the loss of Max Harrison lbw for nine was Harry Lobb, who scored 37, including five fours.

Alnwick’s nine-wicket victory saw them move to the top of Division 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The seconds batted first at Ulgham, with the returning Mark Humphreys scoring the bulk of their runs, finishing on 63 as they were bowled out for 128.

Rob Woods and Finlay Allan were the only other Alnwick batsmen to reach double figures, scoring 21 and 19 respectively.

The bowlers tore through Ulgham’s batters, dismissing them for 79, with Matthew Kirkup ending with figures of 4-23 and Jack Milligan 3-21.

Humphreys did his bit with the ball too, accounting for one wicket for 11 runs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alnmouth and Lesbury had a mixed weekend, with the firsts losing to Stocksfield firsts by five wickets despite a hugely impressive innings by Eknath Kerkar, while the seconds beat their seconds by six wickets.

Kerkar ended not out on 128 as the firsts reached 268-3 in their 50 overs, Gary Hunter chipping in with 53.

Sadly Stocksfield had an equally obdurate batter, Sam Beedle proving impossible to dislodge as he ended on 147 not out as Stocksfield reached 270-5.

The seconds proved more successful with the ball in hand, bowling Stocksfield’s seconds out for 115, Rich Neil (5-35) and Thorsten Robinson (4-36) doing the damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In reply, Alnmouth reached 116 for four, Ted Glanvill ending 30 not out.

Related topics:AlnmouthLesburyAlnwickWarkworth