Alnwick firsts celebrate another wicket in their win against Warkworth. Picture: Michael Cook

Alnwick firsts’ winning streak continued as they won convincingly against Warkworth, with the seconds grabbing their second win in a row away at Ulgham.

Dave Wright played for the first XI for the first time this season and chipped in with two wickets after Alnwick skipper James Crooks won the toss and decided to put Warkworth in to bat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warkworth were bowled out for 134 in 35.3 overs, with the other wickets falling to Gareth Bateman 3-30, Matthew Straker 2-32, Max Harrison 1-32 and James Harrison seeing off the last two batters for no runs.

The Alnwick batters set to work amassing the necessary runs, Cody Brogden ending the firsts’ innings with a six as he ended on 79 not out.

Also with him as Alnwick reached 138 for the loss of Max Harrison lbw for nine was Harry Lobb, who scored 37, including five fours.

Alnwick’s nine-wicket victory saw them move to the top of Division 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seconds batted first at Ulgham, with the returning Mark Humphreys scoring the bulk of their runs, finishing on 63 as they were bowled out for 128.

Rob Woods and Finlay Allan were the only other Alnwick batsmen to reach double figures, scoring 21 and 19 respectively.

The bowlers tore through Ulgham’s batters, dismissing them for 79, with Matthew Kirkup ending with figures of 4-23 and Jack Milligan 3-21.

Humphreys did his bit with the ball too, accounting for one wicket for 11 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnmouth and Lesbury had a mixed weekend, with the firsts losing to Stocksfield firsts by five wickets despite a hugely impressive innings by Eknath Kerkar, while the seconds beat their seconds by six wickets.

Kerkar ended not out on 128 as the firsts reached 268-3 in their 50 overs, Gary Hunter chipping in with 53.

Sadly Stocksfield had an equally obdurate batter, Sam Beedle proving impossible to dislodge as he ended on 147 not out as Stocksfield reached 270-5.

The seconds proved more successful with the ball in hand, bowling Stocksfield’s seconds out for 115, Rich Neil (5-35) and Thorsten Robinson (4-36) doing the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad