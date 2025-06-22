Defeat for Tillside in Tynedale

Tillside will look to pile on Warkworth’s woes when they visit the Oval on Saturday.

Although they went down to a two-wicket defeat at Corbridge last weekend and remain joint-bottom of the NTCL Division Two table with Washington, Warkworth have been beaten in their last five fixtures and are in a slump of form.

Tillside were all out for 101 in the 42nd over at Corbridge as Conor Garret Jowsey took 4-25 and Jacques Du Toit 3-23.

Gareth Hill’s 22 was the top score as Tillside disappointed with the bat in Tynedale while Du Toit struck a quick 72 from 50 deliveries, including nine 4s and three 6s for the hosts.

The Division Two sides meet in NTCL action this weekend

But Tillside hade made a game of it by taking the wickets of Christopher Fowler, Joe Anderson and David Cook to leave them on 21-3 at one stage before Du Toit took control.

The wickets continued falling at the other end, however, with Marcus Sewell and Mark Rowell being dismissed to put Corbridge on 49-5.

When Du Toit was finally caught by Jamie Pick off Joe Bickerton, the total was up to 90-6, and although Bickerton then got Ross Atkinson lbw for a duck, Corbridge got up to 102/8 in the 22nd over.

Bickerton took 4-23 and Rory McGregor was 3-26.

Wooler scored a 95-run success over Bomarsund and are currently fifth in Division Five (North).

Ali Graham hit his first century of the season and was 108 not out in a hugely impressive display at the crease.

He hit 15 boundaries as Wooler made 216/7 after being put in to bat.

Graham hit three hundreds and six half centuries last season with his 599 run total being the best of his career to date.

He then took four wickets for just 31 runs as the visitors were all out for 121 in response.

Tom Brown was 3-26 and Jack Norman 3-35 for the Glendalers, who host Mitford this weekend.