De Silva shines in big Alnmouth Cup win

Chalana De Silva has had a massive impact on cricket in north Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sri Lankan overseas professional is in his second season with Alnmouth & Lesbury in the Northumberland & Tyneside League First Division.

De Silva chalked up nearly 200 runs as Alnmouth & Lesbury knocked Berwick out of the Tyneside Charity Bowl last mid-week and veteran team-mate, and County Cricket Development Officer, Tom Vickers said – ‘it’s been coming.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mightily impressive 183 not out from the Sri-Lankan overseas pro was the highlight as the hosts ran up 250/2 in their 20 overs.

De Silva has impressed with his bowling since joining the club - and showed he's handy with a bat too

“Chalana has been threatening an innings like this for a while, and it all came together perfectly for him,” said Vickers.

“His ball striking is so good at times it doesn’t matter where you bowl it, he will hit it to the fence.”

De Silva slammed 11 sixes and 22 fours in just an hour and 17 minutes undefeated at the crease as he battered the bowling all over the ground at Hipsburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then took the important wickets of Elliot Keenan, who went lbw on 49, and skipper James Patterson, who he deceived with the spin on 26, as the Borderers made 180/6 in their 20 overs.

Berwick dangerman Dominic Donaldson hit two sixes and seven fours as he made a quick 44 before being caught by Jonathon Ridley off Ed Brunton.

But the evening was all about De Silva, who shone in the golden light of the lowering sun to put Alnmouth into Round Three.

“Chalana is a massive part of the club with all the work he does with our juniors and also juniors from other local clubs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been very lucky with the overseas players we have had in recent years - they help to lift the rest of the lads to a better level,” said Vickers.

Alnmouth & Lesbury’s game at Consett last weekend was cancelled, handing both sides a meagre five points, seeing the Hipsburn side slide to mid-table seventh.

They face a second-bottom Blaydon side who have lost their last five in a row on Saturday after being in Cup action again last night (Wednesday 18 June) when they took on Bedlington in the Thomas Wilson League Cup.