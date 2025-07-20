De Silva hits half century in Alnmouth Cup success

Alnmouth & Lesbury went into the semi-finals of the Tyneside Charity Bowl.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They beat Seaton Burn by 10 wickets in a superb display of T20 cricket that saw them bowl their hosts all-out for 60 with two overs to spare – then Chalana De Silva slammed a quickfire half century to take them to target in just 4.4 overs.

De Silva spent 18 minutes at the crease and faced just 19 balls in that time, smashing four 6s and six 4s as he drove the bowlers around the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His opening batting partner Laurie Robson mostly watched on from the other end as De Silva punished the bowlers, hitting one boundary from the nine balls that he did face.

Alnmouth ace Chalana De Silva

De Silva and Robson had both taken two catches each while fielding – wicket keeper Robson getting the ball into his gloves from Adam Farnaby, off Nick Denton, and Aryan Kakwani from another Denton delivery that was edged behind.

De Silva displayed safe hands to catch Tanvir Choudrey from Harry Sutherland as he walked for a duck fourth ball, and later dismissed skipper Richie Kyle when he palmed one from a Thorsten Robinson delivery.

Sri-Lankan overseas ace De Silva bowled Usman Maroof and Robin Tudor caught Rahul Rana from another one of his spinners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tudor topped the bowling figures with 3-11 – Jonathon Ridley, Sean Hutchinson and Peter Smith taking catches to send Jason Brown, James Blacklock and Andrew White back to the pavilion respectively.

De Silva was 2-8, Denton 2-20, Robinson 1-1 from his one over, and Sutherland 1-17.

Alnmouth & Lesbury went to Blagdon Park in the last four of the competition last night (Wednesday 23rd July), while the other semi-final featured Consett v. Shotley Bridge.

De Silva leads the batting in the competition with 255 runs in three games and a strike rate of 233.94, while Tudor is seventh in the bowling charts with five wickets from eight overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hipsburn side are also semi-finalists in the Thomas Wilson League Cup and take on GEMS at Derwenthaugh Park on Sunday 10th August.

Robson’s 124 runs from 3 innings puts him seventh in the batting charts for that competition while De Silva is second in the bowling with seven wickets for 59 runs from 15 overs – with five maidens.