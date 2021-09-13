Curtain falls on local cricket season

Cricket.

In Division 1, Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts, who eventually finished fourth in the table, won by 121 runs away to Ryton 1sts. Thorsten Robinson was top bat and hit 77 and Paul Straker supported with 72 as Alnmouth put on 237-9. Ryton were then all out for 116 in their innings with Robinson taking four of the wickets.

In Division 2, Alnwick 1sts, who finished fourth, ended with a four wickets away win over league runners-up Ponteland 1sts. Pont put on 132 all out with David Wright claiming 4-14. Max Harrison then top scored with 73 as Alnwick replied with 133-6.

Warkworth 1sts, who finished bottom of the table, and who face relegation to Division 3, lost by six wickets at home to Cowgate 1sts. With Kamran Mansoor hitting a last day century (110), Warkworth were 175 all out, but the opposition came back with 178-4 with Bala Krishman on 76.

In Division 3, Almouth & Lesbury 2nds (who were eighth) finished with a 170 runs home win over Whitley Bay 1sts. Robin Tudor hit 85 and Rich Neil 58 as Alnmouth made 304-8. The visitors were then 134 all out with three wickets each for Tom Vickers, Brian Brooks and Tudor.

In Division 5 North, Warenford, who had already sealed runners-up spot, suffered a 76 runs home defeat to champions Morpeth 2nds. The visitors made 130 all out with Kevin Wilson taking three wickets, but Waren could only manage 54 all out in reply, Callum Lawn, Jack Concannon and Adam Lawn all taking three wickets each for Morpeth.

Alnwick 2nds, who finished 11th, won by six wickets at home to Rock, who were tenth. The visitors were 81 all out with Alan Straker taking four wickets, and in reply Alnwick eased to 82-4.