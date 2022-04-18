Cricketers back at crease as new season gets under way

Action from the game between Tillside 2nds and Bedlington 2nds in Division 5 North.

In Division 1, Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts suffered a heavy 143 run defeat at home to Swalwell 1sts. The visitors made 214 with Alnmouth just 71 in reply.

Ponteland 1sts won their local derby away to Morpeth 1sts by 19 runs. Pont made 139-9 with Morpeth on 120 in their innings, Alex Senior taking 5-22.

Tillside 1sts found themselves without a game after Leadgate 1sts withdrew from the league shortly before the season started.

In Division 2, Alnwick 1sts (91 all out) lost by two wickets at home to Seaton Burn 1sts (94-8).

Berwick 1sts got off to a winning start, beating Blagdon 1sts by 13 runs at home.Berwick were 100 all out with Blagdon 87 in reply.

Ashington Rugby 1sts (84 all out) lost by 74 runs away to Backworth 1sts (158-7) whilst Bedlington 1sts (103 all out) went down to a heavy nine wicket home defeat at the hands of Ryton 1sts (106-1).

In Division 3, Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds (33) lost a low scoring match to Benwell & Walbottle (34-5) by five wickets. Blyth 1sts (124 all out) beat Lintz 1sts (103) and Cramlington 1sts won by 128 runs away to Tynedale 2nds. Cramlington made 182 with Billy Pullman on 79, before bowling Tynedale out for only 54.

Warkworth 1sts opened with a ten wicket home win over Corbridge. The visitors were 130-8 with Warkworth putting on 131 without loss, To.m Palmer top scoring on 67.

In Division 4, Kirkley 1sts (84 all out) went down to a 54 run defeat away to Gems 2nds who had posted 138.

Ponteland 2nds (136-7) beat Morpeth 2nds (83 all out) by 53 runs at home, whilst there were also wins for Stobswood 1sts, by 40 runs over Backworth, and Bomarsund 1sts, by four wickets away to Swalwell 2nds.

In Division 5 North, Tillside 2nds (104) beat Bedlington 2nds (34 all out) by 70 runs. Embleton (100) beat Seaton Burn 2nds (86) by 14 runs, whilst Rock had a two wicket home win over Bates Cottages 2nds.

Cramlington 2nds (145-5) won by five wickets at home to Warenford (142), and Blagdon Park 2nds (210-4,) saw off visitors Berwick 2nds (40-9) by 170 runs.

Ashington Rugby 2nds (121-9) opened with a 23-run home win over Ulgham 1sts (98).

In Division 6 North, Alnwick 2nds (46-2), won by eight wickets away to Ulgham 2nds (42 all out, whilst Wooler were awarded the points after visitors Blyth 2nds were unable to raise a team.

Howick (58-5) won by five wickets at home to Warkworth 2nds (54 all out) whilst Stobswood 2nds (80 all out) beat Bomarsund 2nds (59 all out) by 21 runs.