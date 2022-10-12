Cricketer Ben returns to home-town Ashington in Premier League

Ben O'Brien, who is returning to his home=town club of Ashington in the NE Premier League.

The all rounder left the Langwell Crescent club four years ago for Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League side Ponteland– but the 33 year old has decided to re-join the Mighty Acorns as he wanted a fresh challenge and a return to the NEPL.

“I had four good years at Ponteland and I’d like to thank them,” he said. “They are a really good club and I enjoyed it and saw the team develop and become one of the best sides in the NTCL – but the opportunity to re-join Ashington and play again in the Premier League for my home club was one that I could not pass up.”

Newcastle-born O’Brien – who was an Ashington junior, is no stranger to the top flight of the NEPL: “While at University in Leeds I played for Barnsley in the Yorkshire Premier League,” he said. “I then represented Benwell Hill after moving back up here before playing several years of senior cricket for Ashington.

"Although things may have changed a lot in the NEPL, I’m hoping to bring a bit of experience to Ashington; perform better this time round and prove that we are one of the best teams in region.”

O’Brien – a right hand bat and right arm off spin bowler who is based in Widdrington – continued: “I’m really excited about coming back to Ashington. I have so many good memories, like when the club won almost everything in 2016. I have a lot of close friends playing here and there are special people involved with club who I have stayed in touch with.”

“Ashington have come a long way and are where they deserve to be in the top tier of cricket in the North East. It is going to be fantastic to be part of the club again at this exciting time and I’m looking forward to showing what we can do against some of the best clubs around.”

O’Brien’s latest season at Ponteland saw him top run scorer in the NTCL division one with 909 runs at an average of 65, including the clubs highest ever score of 194 against eventual champions Tynedale alongside taking an impressive 40 wickets.