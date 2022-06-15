Cricket wins for Berwick 1sts and Tillside 2nds

Tillside 2nds, who play in the NTCL Division 5 North.

In Division 1, Tillside 1sts went down to a 10 wicket home defeat at the hands of Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts. Tillside were all out for only 69, with Alnmouth 70-0 in reply.

In Division 2, Berwick 1sts were 200 all out with Elliott Keenan 59 and Jordan Woodcock 58, and they won at home by 104 runs against Bedlington 1sts, who were dismissed for 96, with Lucky Singh taking five wickets.

Alnwick 1sts (182 all out) won by 54 runs away to Ryton 1sts, who were all out for 128.

Blagdon 1sts (195-7) went down to a three-wicket home defeat to Bates Cottages 1sts, who replied with 196-7.

In Division 3, leaders Warkworth 1sts won by eight wickets away to Cramlington 1sts. Cramlington were 108 all out, with Warkworth 111-2.

Andy Clark hit a century (119) as Blyth 1sts posted 218-5 in their innings, winning by 72 runs after they bowled hosts Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds out for 146, with Harry Clark taking 4-21.

In Division 5 North, Ashington Rugby 2nds lead the table after their 120-run home win over Berwick 2nds. Ashington made a big score of 268-4, with Berwick restricted to 147 all out in reply.

Tillside 2nds (105-7) won by three wickets away to Embleton (104 all out with Charlie Mulvey taking four wickets).

And Warenford (105 all out, with Cole Moscrop taking 5-32) lost by 55 runs away to Bedlington 2nds, who were 160 all out.

Rock (134-2) won by eight wickets away to Seaton Burn 2nds (130).

Ulgham 1sts (187 with James Lambton 83) lost by 65 runs at home to Cramlington 2nds, who were 252-4, with Luke Craddock on 86.

In Division 6 North, Alnwick 2nds remain top of the table, claiming maximum points after Bomarsund 2nds conceded.

Ulgham 2nds were also awarded the points after Blyth 2nds conceded their game, whilst Warkworth 2nds (147-5) won by five wickets at home to Wooler (145-8).