Cricket league reaches half-way stage

Cricket

Warkworth 1sts, Ashington Rugby 2nds and Alnwick 2nds all top their respective divisions, whereas Tillside 1sts are finding life tough back in Division 1.

They remain rooted at the foot of the table after a nine wicket home defeat at the hands of Consett 1sts, having been bowled out for only 31.

Alnmouth 1sts, who are eighth, lost by 143 runs away to Tynedale 1sts. The home side made 323-4 with Thomas Can’t on 124. Alnmouth were then 180-9 with Gary Hunter on 60.

Morpeth 1sts, who are fifth, won by two wickets away to Percy Main 1sts, posting 101-8 after the home side had made 100.

In Division 2, fourth-placed Berwick 1sts saw their home game against Seaton Burn 1sts abandoned due to rain. Berwick were 166 all out with Seaton 118-4 when play was halted.

Fifth placed Ashington Rugby 1sts (199-6) had a four wickets home win over Alnwick 1sts, who put on 197, whilst Bedlington 1sts, who were 188 all out, beat Blue Flames 1sts (176) by 12 runs.

Bottom of the table Blagdon 1sts (224-8) picked up a welcome 38 runs home victory over Cowgate 1sts (186).

In Division 3, Warkworth 1sts continue to lead the way, despite a five wickets away defeat at second placed Lintz 1sts. Warkworth were 252-9 with Doug Potts on 66, but Lintz reeled off 253-5 with Nathan Clennell on 99.

Alnmouth 2nds (215) lost by two wickets at home to Tynedale 2nds (216-8).

Sixth placed Cramlington 1sts won by 189 runs at home to Stocksfield 2nds, who were all out for 74 with Bryan Walker taking five wickets. Earlier, Cramlington had put on 263-9.

Blyth 1sts, who are ninth, lost by 122 runs away to GEM’s 1sts. Blyth were all out for 114 in reply to the home side’s 236-8.

In Division 4, third in the table Morpeth 2nds (91) lost by 86 runs to Percy Main 2nds, who were 177-6.

Kirkley 1sts (tenth) beat Ponteland 2nds (eighth) by three wickets. Pont were 232 with John Gardner on 72, whilst Kirkley were 236-7 with Andrew Horner on 68no.

In Division 5 North, Ashington Rugby 2nds (128-3) won by seven wickets away to Embleton (127), and they have a healthy lead at the top of the table over Ulgham 1sts, who won by 32 runs at home to Rock. Ray Haygarth hit 144 as Ulgham posted 301-4, with Rock 296 all out.

Tillside 2nds (97) lost by eight wickets away to Bates Cottages 2nds (98-2).

Berwick 2nds were 206-4 with Mark Woodcock on 54 as they won by 33 runs away to Seaton Burn 2nds (173 all out).

Warenford (148 all out) lost by 31 runs at home to Blagdon 2nds, who had posted 179 in their innings.

Cramlington 2nds were 193-8 and they won by 13 runs away to Bedlington 2nds (180).

In Division 6 North, top of the table Alnwick 2nds won by one run at home to Wooler. Alnwick were 140 with the Glendale side falling just short at 139-8.