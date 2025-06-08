Cricket fixtures hit by rain

Warkworth and Corbridge sit level on points in Division Two of the NCTL ahead of this weekend’s meeting of the two sides in Tynedale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corbridge are in fourth and Warkworth fifth position following their 181-run defeat to second-placed Cowgate Sports.

The visitors’ Richie Crawford impressed at the Castle Green as he put 93 on the scoreboard before wicket keeper Stephen Dargue caught him behind off a Tristan Parnell delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Waleed Reham making 49 before he walked lbw to Michael Phillips and Taj Ahmed on 44 not out, Cowgate set a big target of 233/6 in their 42 overs.

It's the first weekend this season to have been hit by the weather

Warkworth made 52/5 in response from the 23 over that they managed to get played with the wet weather again a factor.

Rock’s game against Clara Vale was cancelled but Stobswood Welfare ran out winners by four wickets at Consett over Division Four.

Joe Ferry got one over in and Henry Ferry was just three balls into the second over when the umpire called it at Rock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Watson top scored with a 41 as Stobswood chased down a total of 151/5 set by their hosts in 30 overs.

Jack Watson knocked 30, Adam Shanks 29 and Adam Cook was 28 not out as they made 154/6 by the 24th over.

Shanks also bowled 3-38 in the success.

Rock go to Swalwell and the Welfare host Stocksfield this Saturday.

The Division Five (North) game between Warenford and Embleton was also abandoned with Embleton on 59 all out after 23.3 overs as the sides didn’t come back out of the pavilion for the rain.

Jack Grethe had bowled 4-27 and Kevin Greshon, Ben Brooks and Michael Thompson all took two wickets each while captain Cameron Thorpe’s 16 was Embleton’s highest score.