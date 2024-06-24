Cricket fans travel from Middlesex to Ashington after book piques their curiosity
Among the spectators watching the first team play Benwell Hill were two visitors who had travelled a long distance – Dan Jimenez and Andy Cranston.
Storey said: “Both Dan and Andy are cricket followers from Staines in Middlesex and after reading Mark Wood’s book ‘The Wood Life’ they were fascinated about how a small former mining town could produce two England Ashes-winning fast bowlers as well as professional cricketers Ben Harmison and John Inchmore.
“The more they looked into Ashington, they realised the town also produced football legends Jackie Milburn and the Charlton brothers. So, to satisfy their curiosity, they made the pilgrimage to Ashington, had a beer at the JD Wetherspoon’s Rohan Kanhai pub and visited the statues of Jackie Milburn and Jackie Charlton.
“They then spent the day with us and watched the match whilst enjoying several beers with the locals.
“Our club now has an official Staines fan club!”
