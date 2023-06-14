Cramlington Cricket Club teams had a weekend of wins and milestones. Picture: Jake Oakley

The firsts hosted Newcastle City, who are near them in the Division 3 table, and, after losing the toss, were put in to field.

Dom Hall and Will Asher bowled with control and precision and Newcastle were 10-2 after 10 overs.

Vihanga Fernando and Brad Skirpan then stepped up and took seven wickets between them, with Skirpan finishing with figures of three wickets for 14 runs, Fernando 4-21, to leave Newcastle all out for 74 after 31 overs.

Billy Pulman and Fernando then got to work getting the required runs, Pulman making 49 from 49 balls, including nine fours, with Fernando not out on 19 and Michael Sewell not out on four, to see Cramlington win after just 14 overs.

The seconds travelled to Whitley Bay and batted first, accumulating more than 250 for the second consecutive Saturday.

Paul Bramley made 91 from just 79 balls.

He was well supported by youngster Sam Carroll, who scored yet another half century, scoring 56 from 83 deliveries.

Dean Walker, with 24 runs, and Lee Wilkinson, 33, also scored well to see the seconds reach 256-6.

The pick of the bowlers was Allan Livingstone, who ended with 17-2 from his nine overs.

Whitley Bay reached 198 for five, giving the seconds a 58-run win and 28 points.

The Academy also batted first against Seaton Burn and Fin Parker and Carroll both reached their half centuries before retiring not out.

Support came from Fin’s father, Stephen, Ben Redfern and Fernando, to leave the Academy on 198-3.

Once in the field, the wickets fell to a number of bowlers, the pick of whom was Tom Sewell.

He took two first-ball ducks and finished with four wickets for 16 runs.