Chalana De Silva takes five as Alnmouth & Lesbury chase second spot

Chalana De Silva scored one with the bat then proved lethal with the ball in hand. Picture: Alnmouth & Lesbury CC.

Alnmouth & Lesbury’s spin bowler Chalana De Silva took five wickets as the side’s winning run continued at Stocksfield.

The Hipsburn outfit are now just eight points adrift of second-placed Morpeth and trail leaders Swalwell by 44 going into the business end of the season.

De Silva will have been pleased to have bowled figures of 5-28 from his 7.1 overs after he’d been dismissed fourth ball with the bat for just one.

His team-mates Edward Brunton and Laurie Robson had both gone just short of the half centuries – with 44 and 42 respectively – as Alnmouth put on a total of 226/9 after electing to bat.

Peter Smith put on 24 and Paul Straker 18 as the middle order maintained the run rate.

But it was in the field that the Seasiders excelled, and they had their hosts all out for just 105 by the 26th over to win by 121 runs.

Wicket keeper Robson caught the dangerous Sam Beedle behind from a De Silva delivery to dismiss him on 53 – but the seven of the side were walked for ducks or single figures.

The Sri Lankan spin king caught and bowled William Archbold, Thomas Urwin and Matthew Tobin, while Straker caught opener Steven Henderson from one of his turning deliveries.

Thorsten Robinson was 2-31 and Brunton and Straker both took a wicket each from their spells.

Neighbours Alnwick had a big run chase at Matfen after their hosts put up 274/9, with Charlie Edwardson leading the bowling with 4/59.

David Wright took two wickets, including that of main tormentor Kuldeep Gehi on 97, and Mark Humphreys and Jim Burston one apiece.

Improving Alnwick responded with 210/9 after tea as they came up just short with their rate.

Max Harrison hit a superb 66 and ever-reliable skipper James Crooks scored 48 as the Weaver’s Way team were beaten by 64 runs.

The side have lost 16 of their 19 fixtures so far this season and are rooted to the foot of the NTCL Division One table with relegation sadly inevitable.

Alnmouth are at home to Consett on Saturday, while Alnwick are also at home and take on Stocksfield.