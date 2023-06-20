Jack Jessop scored a century against Burnmoor. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Conditions at the start of play on Saturday were sultry and after the visitors had won the toss and elected to bat, runs flowed from Karl Turner and Ross Greenwell.

Mitchell Killeen made the breakthrough in the 11th over when he bowled Greenwell for 18 with the score on 41.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four overs later, a brilliant piece of fielding by Jeremiah Louis accounted for Turner.

Home skipper Sean McCafferty rotated his bowlers but at lunch the visitors had moved onto 124-2, with skipper Ryan Pringle influential.

Shortly after the resumption, Cam Nichols accounted for Pringle when the right hander – on 48 – clipped a drive straight down Killeen’s throat on the long-off boundary.

Nichols struck again when he trapped Marcus Brown lbw, then in the 45th, Paul Craig followed him back to the pavilion after Ben Harmison had claimed a superb catch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan Worthy reached his half century before he was bowled by Louis.

Burnmoor’s run rate had hovered around the four-and-a-half mark, but they upped it shortly before declaring after 52 overs on 261-6.

Jessop and Jack McCarthy gave Ashington a terrific start with a partnership of 56 inside nine overs before the latter edged behind to wicketkeeper Alec Linsley with his score on 33.

Killeen joined Jessop and they moved Ashington side onto 112-1 at tea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessop completed his half century in the 28th over but in the next, Killeen – who had batted so well – was run out for 47.

Harmison was the next batsman in and settled immediately as he picked off singles coupled with a couple of boundaries.

However, after a stand of 73 with Jessop, the left-hander was caught by Turner for 43 with the Ashington score advanced onto 207-3.

Eventually, the Mighty Acorns whittled the runs down, requiring 19 off four overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessop, who had anchored the innings, powered a glorious on-drive to register his 12th boundary and reach a superb century but next ball, with his side needing 14 to win, he was bowled by Craig Stephenson for 103.