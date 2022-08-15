Captain’s delight as Ashington cricketers return to winning ways

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashington CC.

McCafferty had been extremely disappointed when The Mighty Acorns went down to Gateshead Fell the previous week and especially with the batting department which has been so strong and powerful this term.

However, over 500 runs were scored on a batsman’s paradise of a wicket – with groundsmen Greg Williams and Mark Storey taking the deserved plaudits.

Returning to the 50 overs per side win or lose format, Ashington amassed 327-7 with the visitors closing on 207-6.

McCafferty said afterwards: “It was a really positive performance after our poor display with the bat last week - and any time you score 300 and above, it’s your game to lose from there. I thought we were clinical with the bat.

"The two Jack’s (Jessop and McCarthy) got themselves in and made good scores – then most people down the order contributed. It was so pleasing because against Gateshead Fell, we lost seven wickets for just 23 runs and our batters were determined to hit back in the best way possible.

“With the ball, the lads opened the bowling really well and then it was always hard for Washington with the rate going up all the time.

"From early on, I think Washington made the decision to try and get batting points by reaching 200 and they did that which was understandable in the position which they are in.

"The match was almost played like a win, lose draw game to a certain extent but from our point of view, we did what we had to do - and to get the 20 points was important.”

Castle Eden lead the division on 363 points closely followed by Ashington in second place (351 points) with Shotley Bridge, third (322 points).