Cam is looking forward to new challenge as captain of Ashington CC's first XI

Cam Nichols is the new captain of Ashington CC's first XI.

Ashington Cricket Club has appointed Cam Nichols as first team captain for the 2025 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Sean McCafferty announced towards the end of the last campaign that he wished to step down from the role after a period of six-and-a-half years, Nichols was mentioned as a possible candidate and, in fact, the youngster skippered the Mighty Acorns’ final two fixtures in the North East Premier League against Benwell Hill and champions Burnmoor.

However at the club’s AGM last week, Nichols was officially rubber stamped as the new skipper – and, at the age of 20, must be one of the youngest in the history of the Langwell Crescent outfit to take up the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The all rounder – who will have Ben Harmison as his vice-captain – joined Ashington from Alnwick in 2022 and the right arm spinner has been a regular wicket taker whilst also being promoted to opening the batting on a number of occasions.

Nichols said of his appointment: “I’m really enjoying my time at the club and I’m excited about taking over as skipper.

“After the amount of challenges that I’ve had in my career and especially playing at a higher standard at Ashington, I don’t see why I shouldn’t have a go at another challenge.

“It’ll be hard and there’ll be a lot of challenges to come along both on and off the field, but it’s an opportunity which I couldn’t really turn down especially with the captaincy being left in such a good place by Sean McCafferty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “I’ve got the title of being captain and at the end of the day I’ll be the one who makes the decisions, but it’s a team game and I’ll have another 10 vice-captains on the field supporting me.”

Meanwhile, Josh Robinson will lead the second XI for a 10th consecutive season next year with Greg Williams as his vice-captain, whilst Graham Whitworth will again be in charge of the third XI.

Several weeks ago, the club confirmed Sri Lankan Avishka Perera as their new professional and other newcomers include Dan Gardiner (ex Benwell Hill), Alexander Charnley (South Northumberland), Harry Parkinson (Rock) and Conn Sullivan (Warkworth).