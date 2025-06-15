Bowlers impress in local cricket success

Graham Stevenson took his first ever five-wicket haul in Embleton’s 66-run win over Bates Cottages in Division Five (North).

The bowler’s best season saw him take 22 wickets in 2022 – and he now has eight in six appearances this term.

He tumbled the stumps of Mohammad Gyasur Rahman and catches from team-mates Cameron Thorpe, Lee White, Amy Purves and Paul Carss gave him his other wickets in the success.

A 64 from captain Ewan Thorpe helped Embleton to 156 all out before they tumbled the visitors for 90 with the brilliant bowling figures from Stevenson of 5/19 proving decisive.

There were some superb bowling figures in Division Five (North)

Derek Atwell also bowled well with 3/21 with Thorpe and Molly Roberts taking the other wickets.

Warenford’s Alistair Grieve went even better with figures of 6/18 in their 86-run success at Ashington Rugby.

It was only his second five-wicket haul and he’s now on 11 and well on course to top his best of 22 set in 2021.

Michael Thompson slammed 94 and Kevin Greshon 49 in Warenford’s 208/7 before they had Ashington all out for 122.

Stobswood lost by 27 runs to Stocksfield seconds in Division Four with Stefan Townsley’s 62 the top score in their 138 all out as they chased down 165 all out made by the visitors – and fell just short.

The covers were on at other grounds around the county as the rain again impacted on the cricket fixtures.