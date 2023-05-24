Blyth Cricket Club's first and second XI both lost at the weekend

Having won the toss, Newcastle elected to bat first and the visitors got off to a promising start, reducing them to 86-3.

Andy Kemp dismissed Ehsan Mukhtar leg before for nine, and David Ebdale bowled Dhyanesh Athiraman for 12, before Hamza Parvez was caught and bowled by Kevin Thompson.

They were the only three batters to fall, Newcastle’s captain Bilal Ahmad not out for 105 off 78 balls, including eight fours and six sixes.

The other not out batter at the end of Newcastle’s 50 overs was Faraz Hussain, who scored 59 off 46 balls, to set Blyth a total of 234 to beat.

Thompson ended with figures of 1-62, Ebdale 1-10 and Kemp 1-60.

Once Andy Clark fell for 28 after 44 balls, leaving Blyth 43-3, the chase looked out of reach.

Craig Smith and Jonathan Scope made a dent in the total, scoring 17 and 25 respectively, but Harry Clark was the only other Blyth batter to reach double figures, going down to the bowling of Hamza Qureshi for 12.

Blyth were dismissed for 127 off 36.5 overs, giving Newcastle a 107-run victory and 30 points.

Blyth seconds have yet to win a game this season, and failed to notch up enough runs to trouble Bomarsund.

Having elected to bat first, Blyth were all out for 122, captain Rory O’Connor hitting a fine 52 that included nine fours.

Wajahat Abbas was bowled for 38 by Dale Dryer and the next highest knock after that was Matthew Bromilow’s seven.

Bomarsund made short work of reaching the required total to win, Ryan Bell out lbw to Jackson Abraham for 50, while Mark Stewart bowled Ben Phipps for 29.

Ryan Pringle and Kevin Hetherington saw Newcastle home after just 19 overs.

The eight-wicket win saw Bomarsund claim 30 points, the defeat leaving Blyth second XI at the bottom of the Division 6 North table, while Bomarsund moved to the top.