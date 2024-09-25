Blyth Cricket Club reflects on a challenging season but the future looks bright

The club has thanked its sponsors, including Ciccarelli's, for their support this season.

Blyth Cricket Club would like to thank everyone involved for their help over the season.

Volunteer Phill Kinnair said: “Firstly, our appreciation goes out to the players, our sponsors – Ciccarelli’s ice cream, Gateway accountancy, JFS Torbitt accountants, CEO Sleep Out UK and all of our game and player sponsors – our volunteers, all the family members who support us in numerous ways, the opposition teams who have visited us this year, Blyth Rugby Club for their support, Blyth Council and everyone who has come to spectate this season.

“All of these individuals and organisations contribute to the improvement and progression of cricket in Blyth and Northumberland.

“For Blyth Cricket Club, and cricket in the region, there are many improvements that need to be made, if the sport seeks to grow and compete. But local clubs have produced players who have played at the very highest level, and it has been shown that given the correct support the region has the potential to compete.”

Blyth Cricket Club has seen record levels of player participation this year.

Commenting on the club’s season, he said: “Blyth’s season has been inconsistent, with some of the highest scores ever set by Blyth teams in recent times, to some lower ones.

“The club's player participation has been the highest in living memory. Many of the youth players are showing talent beyond expectation with record unbeaten spells and high win percentages. This, along with the growing support already mentioned, indicates the club is heading in the right direction. But, it is clear there is still much to do.

“Thank you to everyone involved for your hard work and support this season, and we look forward to seeing you at Blyth in the future.”