Blyth Cricket Club appeals for help so it can continue to provide sporting opportunities for the community

Blyth Cricket Club is appealing for help with its playing surface, among other things. Picture: Phill Kinnair

The club formed in 1883 and amalgamated with Blyth Rugby Club in the 1960s and is a cornerstone of the local community.

The club currently has four junior and three senior teams and is looking for a shirt sponsor and assistance in providing uniforms and training wear for the players.

Throughout the years, a lack of investment and poor layout of the combined playing areas has resulted in drainage issues and continuous flooding.

The storage and scoring facilities have been subjected to recent storm damage and are outdated and substandard.

The 140-year-old institution is looking for help to secure and progress its future and is seeking investment.

Volunteer Phill Kinnair said: “We are trying to reach out to any potential sponsors, investors or councillors to try and improve the future for any child or adult wanting to play cricket or rugby in Blyth.”

Anyone who might be able to help the club is asked to contact them at [email protected]

The club has also announced its fixtures for the 2024 season.

The campaign for the seconds starts with two home games. On Saturday, April 13, they host Monkseaton seconds in Division 6 North and the following week it is the turn of Seaton Burn seconds to visit Plessey Road.