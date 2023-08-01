Jeremiah Louis in action for Ashinton. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Louis starred with both bat and ball in the crushing win. He smashed an unbeaten century then took a five wicket haul as skipper Sean McCafferty’s side outfit made a dream return to action following postponements over the past few weeks due to the inclement weather.

McCafferty lost the toss and his side were put into bat but after making a decent start, they lost Adam Nichol and Jack McCarthy in the same over.

Jack Jessop (45) and McCafferty (13) added 38 but when both fell in quick succession, the Wansbeck outfit were on 86-4.

Enter Ben O’Brien and Louis who struck up a fantastic partnership of 143 for the fifth wicket.

The former struck four fours and two sixes in an excellent 75 ball knock of 58 until he was bowled by Brodie Glendinning then with support from James Harmison, Louis continued to flay the home bowling attack.

He struck 13 boundaries and five maximums in a majestic 126 from 113 deliveries and was still there at the close when McCafferty declared the Ashington innings after 54 overs with the score advanced onto 299.

Pace ace Louis then struck telling blows with the ball as he took five out of the first six wickets to fall. He was aided by some spectacular catches which were taken in the slip cordon between O’Brien and McCafferty, the latter taking two superlative one handed efforts.

Matty Collins claimed the other wicket as Newcastle slipped to 66-6 before Alex Storey removed Kieran Trevaskis and Asher Hart. Cam Nichols and Cal Storey polished off the home innings which ended on 151 from the first ball of the 33rd over.

Man of the match Louis finished with 5-40 from nine overs as Ashington recorded their first maximum points victory of the season.

After being bottom of the table after the first few weeks of the season, Saturday’s result saw the Wansbeck side climb up to fifth from top of the North East Premier League’s

Premier Division.