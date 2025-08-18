Dominic Donaldson.

Although Berwick remain in second spot in the NTCL Division Three, a third straight defeat has got them looking over their shoulders.

Dominic Donaldson hit an impressive 71 including eleven boundaries before he was bowled by Sukhjit Singh as the Borderers went in to bat at the Pier Field and made 152 all out against Blyth.

Skipper and wicket keeper Martin Hush scored 18 and Sam Cadman 17, but the majority of the side walked in single figures with Singh taking 4-27 and David Ebdale 3-37.

Singh then top-scored with 36 before he was dismissed lbw by Declan Mark with Blyth making 154/8 by the 45th over to claim the 28 points – and close the gap on the promotion places.

Mark bowled 3-23 and David Currie was 3-24.

Berwick have another important game this Saturday when they go to third-placed Ponteland, who are now just ten points adrift, as they look to maintain the promotion place that they have held all season.

Tillside look to be travelling in the other direction as a seven-wicket defeat at Ashington Rugby Club left them rooted to the bottom of Division Two.

A fine 71 from skipper Ross Hindmarsh helped Tillside to battle to a total of 164 all out by the 48th over – but Freddie Pederson, in particular, tormented their batting with bowling figures of 5-35, with Scott Maddison taking 3-29 and Mark Lawrence 2-29.

Gen Casarotto knocked 80 not out as Ashington made 167/3 in the 36th over.

Tillside are at home to second-placed Backworth this Saturday.