Berwick look to clinch promotion this weekend after return to winning ways against Cramlington

Elliot Keenan. Picture: Keith Hamblin

Put the champagne on ice – but Berwick are on the brink of promotion to the NTCL Division Two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Borderers secured an exciting 11-run success at Cramlington with just two balls remaining as they got back to winning ways.

They lead third-placed Ponteland by 28 runs going into their final fixture of the season against second-bottom Alnmouth & Lesbury seconds at the Pier Field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barring disaster, Berwick should make the step up that just evaded them last term.

“This season has been a true rollercoaster of highs and lows, but the lads have been brilliant,” said the club’s popular Australian pro Dominic Donaldson.

Arun Ramasammy chalked up 54 and Elliott Keenan was 80 not out with Berwick putting up a total of 206/6 for Cramlington to chase.

The hosts came up just short, too, making 195 all out in the final over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason Graham bowled 3-27 with Declan Mark 2-30, Keenan 2-55 and Jordan Woodcock 2-30.

“I'm so proud of their hard work and dedication. We set out to win a trophy and get promoted, and to have achieved the first goal—the first trophy in a decade—and now be so close to the second, is a testament to their character,” he continued.

“Being in arm's reach of promotion feels very, very sweet, and I couldn't be happier for the team, club and town.”

Tillside can avoid heading in the other direction if they can win at Warkworth in their final game this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are just two points clear of the drop zone with 227 points to the 225 that second-bottom Lintz have.

A 36-run success against Corbridge helped Tillside as they look to pull off a great escape.

A half century from Joe Bickerton, who made 51, helped Tillside to a total of 183/7 from their innings, then they tumbled the visitors all out for 147 by the 41st over.

Alisdair Skelly bowled 4-51 and Bickerton was 3-51.