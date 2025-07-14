Berwick keep up the pressure at the top after beating Percy Main

Berwick are aiming for promotion from NTCL Division Three.

Berwick are just 24 points adrift of leaders Blagdon Park at the top of the NTCL Third Division.

The Borderers beat Percy Main by 38 runs at the Pier Field to keep up their superb winning record.

Half centuries from both Elliott Keenan and Dominic Donaldson helped Berwick to a total of 227 all out, while bowling figures of 5-35 from James Thompson helped restrict the visitors to 189 all out in response.

They go to Hexham Leazes on Saturday looking to maintain the pressure as they look to book a promotion spot that only just evaded them last term.

Keenan hit 76 from 89 deliveries, including sending 13 running away to the ropes, while Donaldson chalked up 51 from 89 deliveries, with four of those being hit to the boundary.

Australian Donaldson had almost taken Berwick to the win at First Division Alnmouth & Lesbury in the quarter-finals of the T20 Thomas Wilson League Cup in mid-week when he slammed 86 runs off 45 balls.

Donaldson smashed eight fours and five sixes as Berwick attempted to chase down a total of 168/6 and came up just short, putting 151/8 on the scoreboard in their 20 overs.

Tillside, meanwhile, are bottom of NTCL Division Two.

They were beaten by 34 runs in a low-scoring affair against Washington that saw the visitors make 120 all out by the 42nd over with Cameron MacGregor bowling 4-30.

But Tillside could only muster 86 all out in response with Gareth Hill’s 17 the top score in a batting collapse across 31 overs.