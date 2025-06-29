Berwick hit form ahead of top of the table showdown

It’s first versus second this weekend as Berwick travel to leaders Blagdon Park in Division Three of the NTCL.

The Borderers have booked themselves a spot in the semi-finals of the William Birkett Memorial Cup and kept up the pressure at the top of the table with a 131-run success at Alnmouth & Lesbury seconds.

Arun Ramasamy has found top gear with a 63 in the side’s Cup win over Morpeth seconds followed by another 60 in their League victory that kept Berwick just 45 points behind the table toppers – and a win this Saturday would reduce that gap even further.

Berwick put on 289/7 after putting themselves in to bat at Alnmouth and Ramasamy and opening partner Michael Beveridge put on 93 before Ryan Driver caught him from an Arthur Sutherland delivery.

Ramasamy had smashed three big 6s and eight 4s during his time at the crease/

Beveridge then went for 36 and Dominic Donaldson was trapped lbw by Francis Gibb-Kirk on 40.

The big Aussie had again impressed with the bat in the mid-week T20 Cup tie when he smashed 68 not out from just 28 deliveries, cracking seven 6s and four 4s in a thrilling innings that saw Berwick put on 199/5 then bowl Morpeth all-out for just 82 with Declan Mark taking 4-21.

Skipper James Patterson scored 24, Sam Cadman 33 and |Jordan Woodcock 23 as they continued to add to the total.

Mark again led the bowling as he took 3-41 with Alnmouth & Lesbury all out for 158 by the 38th over.

James Thompson was 3-52, Toby Warner 2-23 and Elliott Keenan 2-33 with Alex Taylor’s 35 not out the host’s top score.

The club’s under 15s reached the Final of the Northumberland County Plate but were beaten by 54 runs at the Pier Field by Blyth, who ran up 167/5 in their 20 overs before the young Borderers came up just short in their response as they hit 113/6.

“Although it wasn't meant to be for our boys in the final, the club are incredibly proud of them,” said a Berwick CC official.

“To date, this group of players have lost just three games across the last two seasons and continue to improve game by game. The future of the club is looking very promising.”