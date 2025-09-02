Berwick fielders produce outstanding display to get their season back on track

Berwick are back on track for promotion.

James Thompson and Declan Mark ripped into visitors Benwell & Walbottle as Berwick raced to an eight-wicket success at the Pier Field.

The Borderers have been on a run of indifferent form in recent weeks, but looked to secure their promotion place from Division Three of the NTCL with a brilliant display of fielding.

They had the visitors all-out for just 63 after 21 overs with Thompson bowling 5-30 and Mark taking 4-25.

Although opener Arun Ramasamy went for six and opening partner skipper James Patterson followed him back to the pavilion on 10, Dominic Donaldson hit an unbeaten 29 from 25 balls, including six boundaries, with batting partner Elliot Keenan chalking up 16 from 19 balls as they quickly secured the 30 points.

Berwick travel down to Cramlington this weekend.

Tillside suffered a five-wicket defeat at Lintz in Division Two as they slipped back into the drop zone in one of only two games to beat the rain.

The side were all out for 104 in the 42nd over with opener Joe Bickerton’s 19 the best of the batting figures.

Both Jamie Pick and Kenny Keddie knocked 17.

Lintz skipper Jordan Clennell was 44 not out as the hosts quickly got to target by the 17th over, putting on 106/5.

Bickerton bowled 3/25 with Rory McGregor taking the two other wickets.

They host third-placed Corbridge on Saturday.