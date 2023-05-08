A wonderful catch by Aaron Hart saw Bradley Spiers dismissed for 42. Picture: Alnwick Cricket Club

The team lined up with just one change from that match, with Niall Jones replacing Stephen Thompson.

Captain Elliott Keenan won the toss and decided to bat first.

The opening batsmen, Manu Shukla and Keenan were dismissed for five runs, Shukla bowled by Gareth Bateman for two off 15 balls, while Keenan was caught by Bradley Spiers for three after facing 22 balls.

Jordan Woodcock was dismissed for four leaving Berwick 19-3, before Aaron Hart and James Patterson got some runs on the board, Patterson being caught off the bowling of Max Harrison for 25, Hart going for 21 after being bowled by Cody Brogden.

The remaining wickets fell cheaply, leaving David Currie 20 not out as Berwick’s innings ended with them on 95 all out after 39.3 overs.

Alnwick’s opening bowlers soon made a huge dent in their runs target, reaching 41 without loss in the first 10 overs.

Max Harrison was caught by Hart off the bowling of Keenan to reduce Alnwick to 44-1 and the same pair claimed the wicket of Bradley Spiers thanks to a wonderful catch by Aaron Hart, Spiers ending with 42, off 48 balls.

Alnwick’s captain, James Crooks, was bowled by James Thompson for two runs before Declan Mark bowled Laurence Reeves for four, but Brogden saw them home with 30 runs not out as Alnwick reached 96 in 25.1 overs.

Alnwick’s six wicket win saw them get 30 points, Berwick two.

The second XI didn’t fare much better, being bowled out for 51 by Tillside second XI, who reached 53 for the loss of three wickets.

Berwick won the toss and decided to bat first, with wicket keeper Adam Newton top scoring with 21 runs.

Toby Warner was the pick of the seconds’ bowlers, claiming two wickets for 18 runs in his five overs.

The first team are in cup action on Wednesday (May 10) when they face Warkworth Cricket Club in the Tyneside Charity Bowl.

