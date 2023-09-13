Berwick Cricket Club picked up a vital win on Saturday.

They bowled Matfen out for just 48 at Pier Field on Saturday, with Declan Mark taking 4-13 and Asad Amir taking 3-8.

Berwick knocked off the required runs for the loss of just one wicket, James Patterson remaining undefeated on 28.

The result lifts Berwick into ninth place and means they go into their final fixture away at Ashington Rugby this Saturday knowing that they hold their fate in their own hands.

The 2nd XI lost by eight wickets away to high-flying Rock, who currently sit second in the division. Berwick batted first and made just 54, which the home side knocked off in just 10.2 overs.

The 2nd XI end their season at home to Warkworth 2nd XI on Saturday.

Tillside 1st XI cemented third spot in Division 2 with a tight six-run victory against Blagdon Park.

The Etal side made 150 all out thanks to valuable contributions from David Todd (43), Liam Hindmarsh (34), Ross Hindmarsh (27) and Rory McGregor (22).

In reply, Blagdon Park were bowled out for 144 with Alastair Skelly claiming 4-24 and McGregor assisting with 3-34.

They conclude their season at home to Alnwick on Saturday.

Tillside’s 2nd XI lost at Blagdon Park 2nd’s. Blagdon made 142/9, with Charlie Mulvey and Mark Dawson taking four wickets apiece but Tillside were bowled out for 131, James Whittle top scoring with 37.