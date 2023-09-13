News you can trust since 1854
Berwick cricketers win again as they close in on great escape while Wooler batter hits century

An inspired bowling performance gave Berwick’s 1st XI a fighting chance of staving off relegation from Division 2 of the Northumberland and Tyneside Cricket League.
By Ian Smith
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:04 BST
They bowled Matfen out for just 48 at Pier Field on Saturday, with Declan Mark taking 4-13 and Asad Amir taking 3-8.

Berwick knocked off the required runs for the loss of just one wicket, James Patterson remaining undefeated on 28.

The result lifts Berwick into ninth place and means they go into their final fixture away at Ashington Rugby this Saturday knowing that they hold their fate in their own hands.

The 2nd XI lost by eight wickets away to high-flying Rock, who currently sit second in the division. Berwick batted first and made just 54, which the home side knocked off in just 10.2 overs.

The 2nd XI end their season at home to Warkworth 2nd XI on Saturday.

Tillside 1st XI cemented third spot in Division 2 with a tight six-run victory against Blagdon Park.

The Etal side made 150 all out thanks to valuable contributions from David Todd (43), Liam Hindmarsh (34), Ross Hindmarsh (27) and Rory McGregor (22).

In reply, Blagdon Park were bowled out for 144 with Alastair Skelly claiming 4-24 and McGregor assisting with 3-34.

They conclude their season at home to Alnwick on Saturday.

Tillside’s 2nd XI lost at Blagdon Park 2nd’s. Blagdon made 142/9, with Charlie Mulvey and Mark Dawson taking four wickets apiece but Tillside were bowled out for 131, James Whittle top scoring with 37.

Wooler beat Cramlington by seven wickets with Ali Graham the hero on 118 not out.

