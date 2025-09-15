Berwick cricketers earn Top 10 ranking in promotion season

Berwick are going up – and to complete a famous season, both Declan Mark and James Thompson placed in the top ten bowlers in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark finished second with a total of 64 wickets and Thompson fifth with 60, while his 12 wickets in the William Farher Memorial Cup saw him top the Hall of Fame for that competition.

Dominic Donaldson also finished second in the League’s batting Hall of Fame as he cracked 1463 runs with a strike rate of 94.69.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australian slammed nine 50s and three centuries over the season – but didn’t get the chance to add to that tally as the final game ended on a damp note, however, when the Borderers Division Three clash against Alnmouth & Lesbury seconds was a wash-out.

Dominic Donaldson.

The visitors managed to put up 134/6 on the scoreboard in 34 overs before the rain got too much at the Pier Field and the sides were forced to walk off.

Elliott Keenan took 3-32 and James Patterson was 2-22 with Alnmouth’s Paul Straker making 43 with the bat before he was caught by Donaldson off Mason Graham.

Donaldson topped the Hall of Fame in the Thomas Wilson League Cup with 404 runs in a superb second season at Berwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tillside, meanwhile, will be playing against them in a local derby in Division Two next term after securing their status with a good win at Warkworth tanks in large part to a superb performance from bowler Alisdair Skeely.

He bowled a brilliant 6-34 in their three-wicket win at the Castle Green.

Warkworth were all out for 164 then Tillside made 165/7 to win it, Jamie Clark making 64 before he was caught and bowled by Martin Clark, who led the figures with 3-49.

The win ensured that Tillside remained clear of the drop zone with a 9th placed finish.