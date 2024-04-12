Berwick Cricket Club's new overseas player is looking forward to the new challenge

Dominic Donaldson.

The towering 6ft 5in 23-year-old top order right-hander is jetting in from Toombul District Cricket Club in Brisbane today.

He is also a right arm fast/medium pace and leg spin bowler and will make his competitive debut when Berwick host Alnmouth 2nds in Division Three of the Northumberland and Tyneside League on Saturday, April 20, at the Pier Field.

“It is with great anticipation that I look forward to joining the club,” said Donaldson ahead of his move from the other side of the world.

“The countdown to my departure is a constant reminder of the exciting challenge that lies ahead, and I am diligently preparing for the long 24-hour journey to the United Kingdom.”

“The opportunity to play cricket in the UK has been a longstanding ambition of mine. Under the tutelage of my mentor, John Bell – a revered coach with a profound connection to Berwick CC – I am confident that this move is a significant step in my cricketing career,” he continued.

“The support I have received from Berwick CC has been exceptional, and I am determined to repay that faith by making a substantial impact on the field.”

Berwick ended last season on a high with a win by 15 runs at Lintz Institute and look to open what is an historic 180th anniversary season well, with Donaldson ‘honoured’ to be part of it.

“The hunger for a significant century is stronger than ever, following a close miss last season,” he said.

“My analysis of the league’s standard and the team’s performances last season has equipped me with a keen understanding of the challenges ahead.

“Adapting to the lower-bounce pitches, a stark contrast to those in Brisbane, and facing seasoned bowlers will be crucial to my success.

“I am eager to integrate with my new teammates and contribute to the collective success of the team.”