Berwick Cricket Club's first and second XI tasted defeat at the weekend. Picture: Jake Oakley

The first team were looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat away at Morpeth in the Thomas Wilson League Cup and made one change from the team that beat Warkworth in the league the previous Saturday, Stephen Thompson coming in for John Ellis.

Ryton won the toss and put Berwick in to bat, and they soon found themselves 23-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Elliott Keenan and James Patterson built a promising partnership before Patterson was out just one run of his half century, having put on 78 runs with Keenan.

The captain went on to end the game 58 not out, with David Currie seven not out before rain brought an end to their innings.

The other runs came from Manu Shukla, eight, Jordan Woodcock, one, Aaron Hart, six, and Martin Hush, eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryton made a solid start as the Berwick bowlers struggled with the wet ball.

Thompson ended the game with two wickets for 31 runs and Declan Mark one wicket for 41 runs.

It looked as though the game was going to end the same way as last year's fixture, with a time out before Ryton managed to get the runs they needed to win just before the cut-off time of 8pm.

The game ended Berwick 142-5 from 42 overs, Ryton 143-5 from 35.2 overs, with a run-out by Jordan Woodcock and James Thompson getting the other Ryton wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwick get four points and their opponents 27.

Berwick first team are away at Alnwick on Saturday (May 6).

The second team were at Warenford and included three players making their debuts for the team - Ronan Wilson, Said Khasar and Muhib Yaqubi.

Ronan's father, Geoff, was also in the side after a few years of not playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They opted to bat first after winning the toss and fell to 73 all out after 33.2 overs.

Their top scorer was Mark Woodcock with 17 runs.

Warenford reached 77 without the loss of a wicket in 16.2 overs.

the result sees Warenford collect 30 points, while Berwick left with no points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad