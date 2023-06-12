Berwick Cricket Club teams had a mixed bag of results at the weekend. Picture: Jake Oakley

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the first XI soon found themselves reduced to 42-3 away at Blagdon Park, Lee Mark dismissed for eight and Michael Beveridge for four.

Captain Elliot Keenan and James Patterson managed to score some runs, putting 65 for the fourth wicket, before Patterson was out for 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No-one else was able to score significantly and Berwick’s last six wickets fell for 38 runs, leaving them on 145 all out with five overs still to bat.

Keenan ended on 61.

Victory looked possible when Berwick’s bowlers reduced Blagdon Park to 16-3, Stephen Thompson dismissing Will Phelps for four and Ben Gibson for six before Declan Mark bowled Adam Clarke for five.

Sam Eyres and Mark Foster, who ended on 74 not out, added runs to the board before two more quick wickets reignited Berwick’s hopes.

Another 50-run partnership saw Blagdon Park home with four overs remaining.

Berwick Cricket Club senior teams failed to win at the weekend. Picture: Berwick CC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seconds lost at home to Bates Cottages by seven wickets, to leave them still searching for their first win of the season.

With the under-11s losing to Tillside by 14 runs, it was left to the under-13s to grab a win for the Berwick club against Tillside’s under-13s.

Bowling first, they produced a magnificent display with the ball, bowling nine of the 10 wickets taken, with the other falling as a result of direct hit run-out, to leave Tillside all out for 34.