Berwick cricket celebrate Cup win

Berwick opening batsman Elliott Keenan was 44 not out as the Borderers lifted the William Birkett Memorial Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Thompson and Declan Mark had set about the Blagdon Park order, taking 3-16 and 3-25 respectively as Berwick limited their opponents to 99/9 in their twenty overs after they elected to bat.

Although Scott Middlemist and Dominic Donaldson were dismissed during their innings, Arun Ramasamy put on 23 not out himself as his partnership with Keenan saw Berwick reach 102/2 in the 17th over to spark the celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwick had earlier beaten Percy Main by nine runs in the semi-finals of the competition held at the Seaton Burn Recreation Ground.

William Birkett Memorial Cup winners Berwick

Keenan was again 49 not out during that innings, with Donaldson making 41 in a score of 149/4. Bowler David Currie took 3-25 as the Villagers came up just short in the run chase, knocking 140/6 in a nail-biting finish.

Berwick are just 24 points adrift from leaders Blagdon Park at the top of the NTCL Third Division.

The Borderers also beat Percy Main by 38 runs at the Pier Field to remain second in the BTCL Division Three the day before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half centuries from both Keenan and Donaldson helped Berwick to a total of 227 all out, while bowling figures of 5-35 from James Thompson helped restrict the visitors to 189 all out in response.

They go to Hexham Leazes on Saturday looking to maintain the pressure as they look to book a promotion spot that only just evaded them last term.

Keenan hit 76 from 89 deliveries, including sending 13 running away to the ropes, while Donaldson chalked up 51 from 89 deliveries, with 4 of those being hit to the boundary.

Australian Donaldson had almost taken Berwick to the win at First Division Alnmouth & Lesbury in the quarter finals of the T20 Thomas Wilson League Cup in mid-week when he slammed 86 runs off 45 balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donaldson smashed eight 4s and five 6s as Berwick attempted to chase down a total of 168/6 and came up just short, putting 151/8 on the scoreboard in their 20 overs.

Tillside, meanwhile, are bottom of NTCL Division Two.

They were beaten by 34 runs in a low-scoring affair against Washington that saw the visitors make 120 all out by the 42nd over with Cameron MacGregor bowling 4-30.

But Tillside could only muster 86 all out in response with Gareth Hill’s 17 the top score in a batting collapse across 31 overs.