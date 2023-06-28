Tynemouth Cricket Club's first XI lost to Burnmoor firsts at the weekend

Home skipper Ryan Pringle won the toss and elected to bat first.

Andrew Jones took the new ball with Andrew Smith, and both immediately found movement and bounce on a sticky wicket.

Jones cleaned bowled Ross Greenwell and then Pringle, and at the other end Smith had Karl Turner caught by Owen Gourley, leaving the home side struggling at 21-3.

At this point veteran Alan Worthy joined Marcus Brown and they slowly began a fightback.

The score had reached 56 when Gourley joined the attack, and he made an immediate impact, bowling Brown and then Paul Craig in his first two overs, leaving Burnmoor in trouble again at 58-5.

The next partnership between Worthy and Josh Coughlin was crucial. Worthy used all his experience at the crease, playing with a straight bat. At the other end, Coughlin was more adventurous.

As the partnership closed in on a century, it looked like Burnmoor had regained the initiative, however a smart catch by Dan Thorburn off the bowling of Shaw Nel was reward for a superb spell of accurate seam bowling.

When Joe Snowdon caught Coughlin off the bowling of Martin Pollard, the game was back in the balance at 156-7.

Next out was home professional Waqas Maqsood, beaten in the flight by Pollard and caught brilliantly by Gourley.

Once the returning Jones clean-bowled Graeme Bridge, the home side declared on 170-9.

The Tynemouth top order failed to fire and with just 26 on the board Thorburn, Snowdon and Debnam had all perished.

The next two partnerships, however, put the away side back in the game. The first included Matthew Brown, who made an elegant 17, and the second Robbie Bowman, who played a confident innings of 24 against some high-class bowling.

Just 15 years of age, his ball striking has always been outstanding but he’s now showing fighting spirit and improved game management.

Both partnerships were with Mohammed Jamal, who provided a calming influence out in the middle on his debut.

Just when it looked like Tynemouth were on course for victory, Graeme Bridge brought about the first false shot from Jamal and he was caught bringing to an end a patient, high-class knock of 53.

Tynemouth were eventually bowled out in 52 overs for 148 – 22 runs short.

At Preston Avenue, Tynemouth 2s played host to Burnmoor 2s, winning by 18 runs.

The home side batted first, reaching 209-7 declared from 50 overs. The main contribution was an unbeaten 70 from the man in form, Barry Stewart, ably supported by Joel Hull-Denholm (39) and Josh Koen (31).

In reply, Burnmoor were dismissed for 191, with the wickets going to Shams Oraikhil (3-39) and two each for James Carr, Koen and Stewart.

Tynemouth Saturday 3s lost to bottom-of-the-table Lintz 2s.