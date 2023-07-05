Alnwick second XI featured nine players who have come through the junior ranks. Picture: Michael Cook

After being put in to bat they reached 172 in their 40 overs, Rob Woods scoring an impressive 75 that included 10 fours.

In reply, Tillside reached 175 in the 40th over for the loss of six wickets.

The first XI turned the tables, beating Tillside firsts by seven wickets after winning the toss and putting the visitors in to bat.

Some impressive bowling saw them all out for 99, with Jim Burston ending with figures of 3-18.

The Alnwick batters took the game to Tillside, Cody Brogden smashing a four to seal the win and end not out on 43, with Bradley Speirs hitting 35 off 43 balls.

Alnmouth and Lesbury also had a win for the firsts and defeat for the seconds, the first XI beating Ponteland by two wickets while the seconds were beaten by Benwell and Walbottle firsts by 10 wickets.

Paul Straker did the damage for the firsts, claiming six wickets as Ponteland were all out for 153 after being put in to bat.

Alnmouth found themselves at 70-4 and after Eknath Kerkar was dismissed for 39, Straker stuck around with the bat, hitting 47 to steady the ship as the firsts reached 154-8.

Morpeth Cricket Club’s seconds’ woes continued as they struggle for form, this week being beaten by Bedlington after failing to reach 50 runs after being put in to bat.

Hamish Tweedie was the only batter to reach double figures, falling for 20 as they crumbled to 42 all out in the 19th over.

The opening Bedlington batters soon rattled off the runs, reaching 46 in the fifth over.

The firsts had a more successful day, bowling out Swalwell for 119, Jonny Craigs bagging six wickets for just 17 runs.

In reply, Morpeth reached 120 for the loss of five wickets, Jack Travers top-scoring with 32.