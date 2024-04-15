Bamburgh Cricket Club to host first game of the season at stunning home ground

Bamburgh Cricket Club.

The village cricket side, managed by Billy Wright and captained by his son Andrew, are non-league and play only friendly fixtures on their stunning ground.

“We’re all very excited to start the season again with many things to look forward to,” said Andrew.

“We go into the season with a great record of late having only lost two games in the last two seasons, going the whole of 2022 unbeaten.”

Bamburgh fixtures are generally held on a Sunday and played to a 35-overs per side format.

A season subscription and match fees for playing members are just £35 (£25 for student or junior members), or you can also support the club by paying an annual subscription and becoming a vice president.

You could even don the whites and distinctive black and amber cap yourself and have the opportunity of playing for Bamburgh if you are visiting the picturesque coastal village and give the club three weeks’ notice.

“Thanks to some generous donations we have been able to buy covers for the club which should help the ground staff greatly and improve our chances if the weather stays as it is.”

“We also have the club’s first tour for over 30 years to Harrogate in May, with 16 signed up so far so that should be great fun,” continued Andrew.