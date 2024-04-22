Bamburgh Cricket Club start their season with win over Duncombe Park
New Alnwick cricket ace Jaden Clarke claimed his first two wickets in Bamburgh CC’s 59-run victory over Duncombe Park.
Opening Bamburgh batsman Cam Nichols hit 64 as the side began their season on the Castle Green.
James Crooks was 33 not out as Bamburgh ran up a total of 195 for eight before bowling the visitors all out for 136.
Harry Parkinson took three wickets for 15 runs while Crooks took two for eight.
Neil Newcombe also got two wickets.
Bamburgh host Gateshead Fell CC this Sunday.