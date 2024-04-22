Alnwick's new player Jaden Clarke turned out for Bamburgh at the weekend, taking two wickets. Picture: Alnwick CC

Opening Bamburgh batsman Cam Nichols hit 64 as the side began their season on the Castle Green.

James Crooks was 33 not out as Bamburgh ran up a total of 195 for eight before bowling the visitors all out for 136.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Parkinson took three wickets for 15 runs while Crooks took two for eight.

Neil Newcombe also got two wickets.