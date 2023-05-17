Alnmouth and Lesbury Cricket Club's first XI were beaten by Morpeth. Picture: Mike Bickerdike

In that remarkable match, Morpeth first XI beat Consett by 10 wickets, bowling them out for 20, with Alex Senior grabbing all 10 wickets for five runs.

Alnmouth had themselves had a win in their last league game, beating Percy Main, so both teams were looking for another victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors batted first after Morpeth won the toss and elected to field.

This time the Alnmouth wickets were more evenly spread around the Morpeth bowlers, with Michael Craigs getting the first wicket, dismissing Jonathan Ridley for 0 off six balls.

Alex Senior was soon in the action, seeing Edward Brunton caught by Matthew Senior from his bowling for 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also claimed the wicket of Robin Tudor for seven to end with figures of three wickets for 30 runs.

Gary Hunter top-scored for Alnmouth with 32 runs, finally succumbing to that man Alex Senior after facing 117 balls.

Alnmouth ended the innings 102 all out, with James Craigs also claiming three wickets – those of Laurie Robson, Tom Vickers and Harry Sutherland – for the loss of 17 runs.

Morpeth were reduced to 36-2 with the fall of Adam Lawn for 17 off the bowling of Nick Denton and Jonny Craigs for three after he was bowled by Harry Sutherland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sutherland then dismissed Matthew Senior for three, before Paul Johnston, with 38, and Michael Craigs, who ended the innings not out on 28, pushed the Morpeth score along to 102-4, Johnston falling to the bowling of Robert Burnett.

Alex Senior hit one run off one ball as Morpeth reached their target of 103.

Sutherland was the most economical of Alnmouth’s bowlers, ending with 2-10.

The win gave Morpeth 30 points, while Alnmouth got three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnmouth’s second XI scored 203 for six off their 50 overs against Corbridge first XI, who reached 204 for seven off 45.2 overs to claim the win.

The first team are at home against Newcastle City on Saturday (May 20) while the seconds are away against Morpeth seconds, who are on a run of losses.